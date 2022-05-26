Realme Pad X launched as company's first premium Android tablet

Realme Pad X is the latest offering in the company's tablet lineup that was introduced last year. This is the company's first premium tablet, which is an indication that Realme wants to counter Xiaomi and Samsung, which have been the leading brands in the premium Android tablet market. The new Realme Pad X comes with support for both a keyboard and a stylus, both of which will be available to buy separately. The specifications of the Realme Pad X are better than those of the Realme Pad and Realme Pad Mini and that is why the price of this tablet is higher.

Launched in China, for now, the Realme Pad X comes with a flat frame in a design similar to the Apple iPad Pro, as well as the Realme Pad that was launched in India last year. The tablet comes in three colours, two of which are sober Star Grey and Sea Salt Blue, but the third one, you will either love it or hate it. It is a dual-tone finish called Bright Chessboard Green and has a chess design running vertically through the camera bump. On the edge, all models support magnetic attachment with the stylus.

Realme Pad X price

The Realme Pad X has been launched in China at a price of CNY 1,299 for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and CNY 1,599 for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant. If Realme decides to launch the Realme Pad X in India in the future — which it likely will as Realme has listed the tablet on the website of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) — its prices may be approximately Rs 15,000 and Rs 18,500, respectively.

Realme has also launched three accessories for the Realme Pad X. The Magnetic Stylus costs CNY 499 (roughly Rs 5,750), the Smart Keyboard is priced at CNY 399 (roughly Rs 4,600), and the Folio Case's price is CNY 99 (roughly Rs 1,140).

Realme Pad X specifications

The Realme Pad X is a high-end tablet that is meant for users who want to, say, edit videos and photos, and work on documents. It uses an 11-inch LCD with a 2K resolution, a peak brightness of 450 nits, support for DC dimming, and a TUV Rheinland blue light filter. The screen supports stylus input with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The display has thin bezels, which will make your movie-watching experience better, while Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio supported quad speakers will complement the experience.

Powering the Realme Pad X is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This tablet comes only in a WiFi version, which means you cannot use a SIM card for internet and calls. The new tablet runs new Realme UI 3.0 for Pad, which includes features such as PC Connect, Split View, and an Apple Center Stage-like feature. This feature keeps the subject in focus when they are moving. The front camera on the Realme Pad X comes with a field of view of 105 degrees, while on the back, there is a 13-megapixel main camera. The Realme Pad X comes with an 8340mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.