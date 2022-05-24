Realme Pad X specifications officially confirmed ahead of May 26 launch

Realme Pad X is the company's most premium tablet launching later this month in China. The company will host the Realme Pad X launch event on May 26. Ahead of the official launch, some of the Realme Pad X specifications and features have been officially confirmed.

Realme Pad X will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The tablet is expected to be available with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Realme has now confirmed the Realme Pad X display specifications ahead of the launch.

The new Android tablet from Realme will sport an 11-inch display with a 2K resolution. The screen will also come with Rheinland's Low Blue Light Certification. With fairly thin bezels around the tablet's display, the Realme Pad X has an 84.6 per cent screen-to-body ratio. For an enhanced multimedia experience, the Realme tablet will have quad-speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

The Realme tablet will also pack a beefy battery under the hood. As per the latest teaser, the tablet will pack an 8,340 mAh battery. It will also be the fastest charging Android tablet from Realme at 33W. In comparison, the Realme Pad and Realme Pad mini support 18W fast charging out of the box. In addition to this, there will be support for a smart stylus.

The teaser images also confirm that the tablet will sport a single-camera setup on the back. Realme is yet to confirm the official camera specifications of the Pad X. Lastly, the tablet is confirmed to launch in three colours - Blue, Black and Green.

Realme will announce the Realme Pad X price and availability details at the event on May 26. The tablet is also expected to launch soon in India. There is no word on the Realme Pad X India launch date. However, we can expect the company to launch its Xiaomi Pad 5 competitor in India in the coming days.