Realme Pad X tablet goes on sale in India, but should you buy it?

The Realme Pad X was recently launched in India and the tablet is now up for sale via Flipkart. The device falls under Rs 20,000 price segment and interested buyers can get it at a discounted rate with bank card offers. The latest Realme tablet features a quad-speaker system, an 8,340mAh battery, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a lot more.

The Realme Pad X comes with a starting price of Rs 19,999 in India. This price is for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model with Wi-Fi connectivity support. There is also the 5G model, which is priced at Rs 25,999. People who want 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model (5G) will have to pay Rs 27,999.

As for the sale offers, there is a Rs 2,000 instant discount on HDFC and SBI bank cards. This basically means that one will be able to buy the base model of the Realme tablet at an effective price of Rs 17,999, which is a pretty good deal. The bank offer is available on other variants as well. But, is the Realme Pad X worth buying in India under Rs 20,000?

Yes, it is. But, only if you are looking for a basic tablet that can offer a good enough performance without much of a lag. It features a big, vivid display and one will surely enjoy binge-watching on this tablet. There is a quad-speaker system and the audio quality is really good. It has support for Dolby Atmos to offer a superior sound quality experience. The tablet can be used for casual gaming and social networking as well. I liked the fact that the software is also well optimized, but there are a few things that you need to keep in mind before buying the Realme Pad X.

The tablet is pretty heavy, so it is a bit difficult to handle the device with one hand. In addition to this, the back panel is also quite slippery. So, users are advised to use a case, and for this, you will have to spend extra. The display has 400 nits of peak brightness. So, the screen is not very visible in direct sunlight. Though, many of you are not going to use the tablet in harsh sunlight. This one has an 11-inch display, but with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. So, the scrolling and overall experience might not be as smooth as 120Hz displays. Also, there is no 3.5mm headphone jack.

Also, in my opinion, there is no point in spending Rs 6,000 extra on a 5G model as there are better options in a similar price range. The Xiaomi Pad 5, which was launched earlier this year, is available in India for Rs 26,999. This one has a faster processor, a 120Hz display with support for Dolby Vision, a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos, and more. But, you are only getting the Wi-Fi model at the mentioned price.

