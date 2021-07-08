Realme phones at Rs 15,000 or higher price will have 5G, GT series coming soon to India

Realme has announced that all its smartphones above the Rs 15,000 price will have 5G, a commitment and business strategy that will catapult the brand to become an easy name in the low-cost 5G phone market. Realme was the first brand to launch a 5G phone in India last year and its current line of smartphones in the Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 segment already has around four 5G phones, including the Realme 8 5G that is available for as low as Rs 13,999. With the plan to have only 5G phones for above Rs 15,000 throughout the rest of the year, the company is trying to capture the market before the actual onrush.

"Realme aims to be the 5G leader and believes that every Indian deserves a 5G phone from 2021 onwards," said Madhav Sheth, Realme India and Europe CEO. "We are spearheading 5G's democratisation in India and globally, and through our 5G smartphones we will constantly bring more leap-forward surprises and the best in market experience to more Indian consumers."

Sheth also said that the Realme GT flagship phones are coming to India in the third quarter. Previously, Sheth confirmed that the launch of the GT 5G is going to take place before Diwali. But, this time, it is the entire GT series he talked about. This includes the GT 5G, the GT Neo, and the upcoming GT Master Edition. "There will be multiple GT phones," said Sheth. We are looking at an overhaul in the premium kitty of phones by Realme, the last phone in which was the Realme X3 Superzoom.