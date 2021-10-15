Realme Q3s, Watch T1 launch expected alongside GT Neo 2T debut on October 19

Realme has scheduled a launch event for its next GT series phone and it is called the GT Neo 2T. But this phone is not going to arrive alone. Realme has confirmed it will launch another phone and a new smartwatch, among other things. The company will launch Realme Q3s phone and Realme Watch T1. The Realme Q3s is going to be a part of the Q-series that sells only in China, but some of its phones have arrived in other markets with different names.

The details of the Realme Q3s have emerged through Realme's posters that it shared on Weibo. The Realme Q3s is tipped to come with a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ LTPS display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. This also means there will be a fingerprint sensor on the power button. The Realme Q3s may use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. The phone may have a triple camera setup on the back and it will include a 64-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. The Realme Q3s may feature a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging, and of course, it will have the Android 11 operating system.

The Realme Q3s comes across as a good mid-range phone, so it is going to be an amazing buy for people. But, unfortunately, this phone is going to be available in China, so if Indian buyers are waiting for it, they are in bad luck.

Realme Watch T1's details have also emerged alongside some renders. The smartwatch has a round dial and a rubber strap. The interface of the Realme Watch T1 has round icons, but the operating system in it is the company's own. If this rumour turns out true, it will be another smartwatch by Realme without Google's Wear OS, which recently got the third update. The smartwatch also supports voice calling, according to the leaked renders.

Realme has confirmed only so many details about the Q3s so far, but the full reveal will take place on October 19. The details of the Realme Watch T1, however, are not official. We will find out more about the Q3s and Watch T1 at the upcoming event.