Realme Q3t with Snapdragon 778G chip, up to 13GB dynamic RAM launched at roughly Rs 24,400

Realme Q3t is the latest smartphone from the Chinese company for the Chinese market. Realme chose to launch the phone rather silently, but it is in no way a phone that should not be talked about. The phone has some interesting features, but the most attractive would be its ability to store everything on the cloud. The apps, games, videos, and everything else are accessible from the cloud, for which Realme has partnered with China Telecom.

The Realme Q3t is not a unique phone though. In fact, it is very similar to the Realme Q3s that was launched recently. But the cloud phone feature is what makes it a bit different. Almost every Android phone comes with access to the cloud, either in the form of Google Drive or the company's own cloud service. Realme also uses Oppo's cloud storage, which is accessible through a HeyTap account. But even though there is an option, it is not easily available. With Realme Q3t, everything will be available in a single app.

Realme Q3t price

Realme Q3t costs CNY 2,099, which translates to roughly Rs 24,400, and comes in Night Sky Blue and Nebula colours. The phone will be available only in China for now and there is no information about if or when it will ever come to India and other markets.

Realme Q3t specifications

The Realme Q3t is a mid-range phone and its specifications are good enough to justify the price. The phone comes with a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ LCD with a peak brightness of 600 nits and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 per cent. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. You can increase the RAM by up to 5GB using the dynamic RAM expansion feature. There is 256GB of internal storage but you can add more through a microSD card in a dedicated slot. The phone runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

On the back, you have a trio of 48-megapixel, 2-megapixel macro, and 2-megapixel depth cameras. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera residing inside a punch-hole on the top left corner. The phone's design is very similar to the Oppo Reno 6 but it lacks the Reno Glow finish on the back. The phone uses a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging through a USB-C port. The Realme Q3t has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS as connectivity options.