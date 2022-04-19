Realme Q5i with Dimensity 810, 13-megapixel cameras launched: Price, specifications

Realme launched the Q5i smartphone in China ahead of the event on April 20. The new Q5i comes with mid-range specifications but they look good on paper. The highlighted features of the new Realme Q5i are the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, a 90Hz display, and a fast-charging battery. The Q5i seems like a part of the Q5 series, which Realme said will launch on April 20, and its early arrival gives customers another option on the market.

The design of the Realme Q5i is very similar to some of its existing phones. There are two big cutouts for cameras on the back, while the rest of the rear panel has a textured surface that can be felt when you run your fingers through it. The Realme Q5i comes in two colours, black and blue, which surprisingly do not have cheeky names for them.

Realme Q5i price

The Realme Q5i has two storage configurations. The variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs CNY 1,199, which is roughly Rs 14,400, while the model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs 15,600). The phone is up for pre-orders in China already and there is no information on when it will be available elsewhere.

Realme Q5i specifications

The Realme Q5i is a budget phone and its specifications should appeal to customers for the price. The phone has a 6.58-inch FullHD AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display has a teardrop style notch on the top, inside which there is an 8-megapixel camera. Powering the Realme Q5i is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone supports a microSD card, so you can expand the storage in case you need more. The phone runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

Realme seems to be gradually moving to use fewer cameras on phones. Among them is the Q5i, which has only two cameras on the back, one with a 13-megapixel sensor and another with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The cameras are assisted by an LED flashlight module. The Realme Q5i is fuelled by a 4800mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging with the bundled charger. The phone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and comes with standard connectivity options, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.