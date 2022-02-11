Realme says upcoming GT 2 Pro to offer best flat display among all Android phones in India

Realme GT 2 series is coming to India soon, and even though a date is not clear, Madhav Sheth, who is the chief executive of Realme India, cannot keep calm about it. In his latest tweet, Sheth said the Realme GT 2 Pro will feature the best flat display among all Android phones soon. That would mean that the upcoming flagship will not have a curved display, but a flat display might be good enough for binge-watching and gaming.

Sheth's claim could turn out to be true, at least on paper. Since the Realme GT 2 Pro is already available in China, we are thorough with the display details. The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. But that does not sound any different from what other flagships offer. So, what exactly is Sheth emphasising?

The biggest advantage of a flat display over a curved one is that it is less prone to damage. Curved displays have protrusions on the sides, which take the impact when a phone falls. Flat displays, on the other hand, get protection because they are usually some level lower than the side frames. That is not necessarily the case always, but mostly phone makers give some kind of protection on the display other than the one coming from the kind of material.

Another good thing about the display of the Realme GT 2 Pro is the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. In addition, DisplayMate gave the Realme GT 2 Pro a rating of A+ for its display. There are only a handful of phones that have that kind of screen protection in India, so Realme's choice of material for protection is worth applause. But again, this is all theoretical at this point. I am going to reserve my thoughts about that until I experience the phone.

Realme's GT 2 Pro for the Indian market may not be different from its Chinese counterpart. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. Powering the phone is an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone may come with Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 in India. The GT 2 Pro's rear cameras include a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 32-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole setup. Inside the Realme GT 2 Pro is a 5000mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging technology. It has NFC, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and support for major 5G bands.