Realme says upcoming GT Neo 3 can charge half the battery in only 5 minutes

Realme finally confirmed the GT Neo 3 smartphone exists and that it will arrive soon. In addition to that, the company, which is attending the ongoing MWC 2022, revealed a major detail about the next GT-series phone. The Realme GT Neo 3 will be the company's first phone to come with the 150W UltraDart Fast Charging technology, which can fill half the phone's battery in just 5 minutes. Realme joined Oppo and OnePlus in announcing new breakthroughs in mobile phone battery charging and will probably lead the way by announcing the GT Neo 3 before other phones with the technology arrive.

At the MWC 2022, Realme took the stage to claim how its new 150W UltraDart Charge technology will fill a phone's battery in only 5 minutes. Realme said its new charging technology will have three important features, namely multi-boost charging pumps, a temperature management algorithm, and a new lithium battery - all of which combined would allow the upcoming GT Neo 3 and other future phones to take advantage of the 150W charging technology.

Now, Realme was a little vague in touting the features as it did not confirm the battery capacity. But if we go by previous trends pertaining to battery charging technology, companies like Realme usually make claims based on 4500mAh batteries, which use dual cells and other advanced technologies. In addition to offering a 50 per cent battery charge in 5 minutes, the 150W UltraDart Charge technology will maintain the phone's temperature below 43-degree Celsius and retain 80 per cent of the battery power even after over 1,000 charge cycles are over.

Not just phones, Realme said its 150W UltraDart Charge technology will also power smart devices with a charging capacity of up to 200W. The company did not specify if it is talking about smart devices in general meaning devices from all brands, or if it is talking about its own devices that will arrive in the near future.

For now, the details around the 150W UltraDart Charge technology are scarce, but we know, for sure, that the upcoming GT Neo 3 will be the first phone from BBK Electronics (which owns brands like Realme, Oppo, OnePlus, and Vivo) to feature it. Realme said the phone would be "coming soon" to the market, but the specifics are not clear. Meanwhile, rumours are rife that the phone is likely to arrive in the first half of 2022.

Realme's latest 150W technology goes beyond the 120W fast-charging technology that Xiaomi offers through the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, which, according to the company, can fill 100 per cent of the battery in 15 minutes.