Realme teases launch of next Master Edition phone in India, may be GT Master Edition

Realme GT Master Edition is likely to come soon to India. Amid various rumours, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth posted a teaser on Twitter to ask fans what the next "Master Edition" phone would be. The photo he posted shows previous counterparts, such as the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition and the Realme X Master Edition, both designed by the company in collaboration with Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. This out-and-out hints at the Realme GT Master Edition, which is headlining the rumour mill right now.

Sheth's tweet, however, does not say anything about the launch timeline for the Realme GT Master Edition. It does not even confirm the name, but since we have been hearing it for a while now, there are high chances. But, at the same time, we cannot ignore the pattern here. Realme's previous Master Edition phones have all been in the X-series, which means ideally it should be an X-series phone this year, as well. The latest X-series is X7, which already has three phones -- X7, X7 Pro, and X7 Max -- in it. An X7 Master Edition would make sense.

Source: Madhav Sheth/ Twitter

A recent report by 91Mobiles said that the Realme GT Master Edition has been designed by Naoto Fukasawa, much like other Master Edition phones. That is a strong hint that the phone Sheth is talking about is likely the Realme GT Master Edition, not an X7 Master Edition or something else. The Realme GT Master Edition has cropped up on a number of certification websites, including TENAA and 3C in China, with the model number RMX3366.

For its specifications, there has been a big dilemma. Some previous reports said the RMX3366 would come with a Snapdragon 870 processor. However, a recent report has refuted those claims to say there is going to be the Snapdragon 778G processor inside the Realme GT Master Edition. Not just that, the camera specifications are also very dicey. Some rumours suggest there would be a 50-megapixel camera on the phone's back. Some say that it will be a 64-megapixel camera, while some say that the Realme GT Master Edition will have a 108-megapixel camera on the back.

The listings on the certification websites have tried to clear that confusion, but they do not mention the name of the device like the report by 91Mobiles, in collaboration with OnLeaks, does. That is why it is a bit difficult right now to go with a particular set of specifications for the Realme GT Master Edition.

For what it is worth, Sheth's teaser means a Master Edition phone is coming soon, and to India, as well.