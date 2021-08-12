Realme teases world's first Dimensity 810-powered phone, may be the Realme 8s

Realme is now teasing that it will launch the world's first smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. MediaTek, one of the leading chipmakers, recently announced the Dimensity 810 as its next mid-range 5G chipset and Realme is calling dibs on it. Now, Realme is not saying what phone it is going to be, but in all probability, it will be the Realme 8s that Madhav Sheth, Realme India and Europe CEO, recently confirmed.

In a post on Twitter, Sheth wrote: "Do you want #realme to be the first to bring MediaTek Dimensity 810 Processor in the world?" This was in response to a tweet from MediaTek announcing the Dimensity 810 SoC. It would not be a surprise if Realme becomes the first brand to bring a Dimensity 810-powered phone, though. That is because Realme has had such examples before where its close partnership with MediaTek has materialised into such phones.

The reason why Realme 8s is supposed to be the Dimensity 810-powered phone is that it was recently confirmed. In the latest episode of the AskMadhav YouTube series, Sheth confirmed that Realme will soon launch the Realme 8s and Realme 8i smartphones in India, but he never talked about the launch timelines. Now, since the Realme's number series phones with an 'i' at the end have always been the lowest-end models, it is safe to assume the Dimensity 810 is not coming to the Realme 8i. That leaves the Realme 8s, which should ideally mean a 'special' version of the Realme 8.

Realme 8s specifications have leaked online previously. According to reports, the Realme 8s will come with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone will use the MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM options and 128GB and 256GB of storage options. There is, however, no word on whether or not a microSD card will be supported. The phone is likely to come with a 64-megapixel multiple camera system on the back, while, on the front, you may find a 16-megapixel camera. Fueling the Realme 8s may be a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The Realme 8i, on the other hand, has allegedly leaked with the RMX3151 model number. This phone may come with a 5000mAh battery, Android 11 software, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, GPS, NFC, and weigh 194 grams. Apart from this information, there is not much to tell about the Realme 8i at this moment, but if Sheth's confirmation is anything to go by, the Realme 8i and Realme 8s may arrive later this year.