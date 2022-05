Realme launched a new smartwatch called the TechLife Watch SZ100 in India at the Narzo 50 Pro event. Essentially, it is a fitness band in a smartwatch's avatar. It runs the company's proprietary software full of health and fitness-related features. However, anything beyond that, such as seamless connectivity with the phone for taking calls and replying to messages, is not present on the Realme TechLife Watch SZ100.