Realme to launch cordless vacuum cleaner and air purifier in India on September 30

Realme has announced that it will launch two brand-new home appliances in India later this month. There is a new cordless vacuum cleaner and an air purifier coming on September 30. The company calls them the Realme TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner and Realme TechLife Air Purifier, respectively. Both the upcoming products are expected to go on sale during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

On its website, Realme has detailed that the TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner will come with a suction power of 9.5KPa and it will be entirely cordless. This means there will be a battery inside this vacuum cleaner, but its specifics are not known right now. Realme is also touting that the cordless vacuum cleaner will have multiple uses for your home. Similarly, the key details of the Realme TechLife Air Purifier are also there on the website.

The Realme TechLife Air Purifier will come with a CADR, which is short for a clean air delivery rate of 330 cubic metres per hour. It is good enough for both small and big rooms. There will be five wind modes on the air purifier. Realme is touting that the air purifier will come with an H12-grade HEPA filter with 99.5 per cent filtration efficiency. The air purifier will take 14.4 minutes to clean a room of 30 cubic metres. There will also be an air quality indicator on the air purifier.

There is also a high chance that Realme's robotic vacuum cleaner, which it launched earlier this year in Europe, may get a launch in India. India Today Tech exclusively reported earlier that Realme's robotic vacuum cleaner may arrive in India ahead of the Diwali season. Moreover, Realme's Madhav Sheth posted a photo on Twitter to tease the launch of this robotic vacuum cleaner soon.

Realme is focusing on its non-mobile portfolio right now. It is expanding into different categories, in order to become a brand that sells nearly everything, much like Samsung. Realme will also launch a washing machine in India soon, but a launch date for that is not available right now. Realme is also going to launch more appliances in the coming days, but details about them are scarce right now.

Realme recently expanded to the tablet and laptop categories with the launch of the Realme Pad and the Realme Book Slim in India. Both new products focus on bigger displays with high-resolution panels and features that justify their prices. The Realme Pad costs Rs 13,999 for the base variant, while the Realme Book Slim is priced at Rs 46,999 for the model with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and 128GB of SSD storage.