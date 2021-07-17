Realme to launch Realme Watch 2, Watch 2 Pro, Buds Wireless 2 and other products on July 23

After months of leaks and rumours, Realme has confirmed launching the successor to its Realme Watch along with other audio products. The company announced that it will launch the Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo and Realme Buds Q2 Neo. All the products will be launched at a virtual event on July 23. The devices will be available for purchase on the Amazon India website.

"We are aiming to make a difference in the world by bringing versatile technology products and are all excited and geared up to launch a variety of amazing hearable and wearable products under our recently announced '1+5+T 'strategy - Realme Watch 2, Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo and Realme Buds Q2 Neo," the company said in a statement.

Realme had launched the Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Buds Wireless 2 in the global market. The Realme Watch 2 Pro was unveiled in Malaysia in May and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo was launched in Sri Lanka. In Malaysia, the Realme Watch 2 Pro was launched at MYR 299 (approximately Rs 5,300) whereas Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is available for LKR 8,279 (approximately Rs. 3,000) in Sri Lanka.

Realme Watch 2 Pro: Specifications

Amazon has listed some of the key specifications of the Realme Watch 2 Pro ahead of the launch. The Watch 2 Pro features a large 1.75-inch rectangular full touch display. It comes with sensors including a heart rate sensor, sleep tracker, blood oxygen sensor, sleep tracker and more. In terms of battery, it is believed that the battery up to 14 days on a single charge.

The watch has 90 sports modes that can track activities like running, swimming, football, basketball, yoga, cricket, strength training, outdoor walk, outdoor yoga and more. It is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance.

Realme Buds Wireless 2: Specifications

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 is a neckband with Active Noise Cancellation and dual microphones to enhance call quality. It is armed with 13.6mm Bass Boost drivers and features Google Fast Pair. It also comes with a transparency mode, which allows users to listen to the ambient sound without removing the earbuds. In terms of battery, the neckband houses a 135mAh battery which can go up to 18 hours on a single charge.