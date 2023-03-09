Realme to soon launch a foldable smartphone in India, should Samsung be worried?

Samsung may not remain the sole king of the foldable smartphone market. After Oppo, now Realme may come up with a foldable device in the Indian market. The company VP Madhav Sheth recently posted a tweet asking his followers whether they would like to see a Realme Flip or a Realme Fold, hinting towards the launch of a foldable phone in the market. Although Sheth did not reveal much about the phone, the tweet is enough to conclude what Realme is planning for next.

Taking to Twitter, Madhav Sheth asked "What do you want next… #realmeFlip or #realmeFold? The company had previously teased a foldable phone officially back in November. Only the sketch of the phone in November 2021 and it was rumoured to be launched in 2022 but that never happened.

Now, there are rumors that the company is planning to launch its first foldable phones later this year. It is speculated that Realme could launch both foldable and flip phones in 2023, similar to its sister companies OPPO, OnePlus, and Vivo. As the name suggests, the Realme Flip and Realme Fold could take cues from the Samsung Flip and the Samsung Fold Z, which are currently ruling the roost.

There is no official confirmation about the features or design of the Realme foldable phone, but it is expected to be similar to the OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip. However, these are just speculations and not confirmed yet.

On the other hand, there is another smartphone brand that is venturing into the foldable domain and that is OnePlus. The smartphone has officially confirmed that it will be launching foldable phones later this year, during the MWC 2023 and OnePlus 11 launch event. The company has trademarked the names OnePlus V Fold and V Flip, which are likely to be the names for their first foldable phones. The launch is expected in Q3 2023.

In conclusion, Realme and OnePlus are both preparing to launch their first foldable phones, and it's an exciting time for phone enthusiasts. However, the exact features and design of the phones are not confirmed yet, so we will have to wait and see.