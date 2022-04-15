Realme V23 launched with Dimensity 810 and WiFi 6 support, prices start at around Rs 20,500

Realme has launched a new phone in its V-series that is exclusive to China. The all-new Realme V23 comes as the company's mid-range phone that offers slightly less powerful specifications than the Realme V25. This is a 5G phone with a big FullHD display, dual cameras, and a fast-charging battery. The design of the Realme V23, however, reminds you of the Oppo Reno 7 series as it has a gradient finish on one colourway.

One of the attractions of the Realme V23 is its flat design. It is not new but better in terms of looks. The edges on the Realme V23 are flat. So is the display. The design is very similar to Oppo's Reno 7 series as it uses crystal diamond technology, except the number of cameras on the Realme V23 is two. Realme's V-series is available in China and there is no word on whether the company has plans to launch this phone in other markets. But should Realme decide to launch it in India, the phone will arrive with a different name, not V23.

Realme V23 price

The Realme V23 costs CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs 20,500) for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs 22,900) for the 12GB, 256GB variant. This phone has Glass Magic and Gravel Black colour options.

Realme V23 specifications

The Realme V23 is a mid-range phone and its specifications include an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, which also powers several phones in India and I found it fast enough for many things while reviewing them. There is up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage on the Realme V23. You get a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080x2408 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a punch-hole. Inside this punch-hole, there is an 8-megapixel for selfies and video calls. The Realme V23 runs Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0.

The dual cameras on the back of the Realme V23 include a 48-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The V23 has a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack, as well as a USB-C port. You get a fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button on the side. There is also support for a microSD card in case the onboard storage is not enough for you.