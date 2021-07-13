Realme Watch 2 Pro India launch soon, here is what to expect from upcoming smartwatch

Realme wants to be popular not just for smartphones but also for an ecosystem of devices that can find a place everywhere. One of those devices is the smartwatch that Realme has been selling since last year. The company has a good line of affordable smartwatches in India, and the next entry to it may be the Realme Watch 2 Pro. Realme has officially teased the launch of the Realme Watch 2 Pro for the Indian market, but a particular date is not known.

In a video teaser posted by Realme on its community forum online, the company said Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor will be endorsing the upcoming Watch 2 Pro in India. Kapoor has been associated with Realme for its wearables for a long time now, and Watch 2 Pro is going to be no different. In fact, Kapoor can be seen wearing what looks like the Watch 2 Pro in the video teaser. This teaser is likely going to air on TV soon. This information aside, there is nothing else that Realme is confirming at the moment. That includes the price and launch date of the Realme Watch 2 Pro.

The original launch of the Realme Watch 2 Pro took place in Malaysia back in May. The smartwatch came close on the heels of the Realme Watch 2 launch. The only difference between the two smartwatches in the Malaysian market is the availability of GPS on the former. Having an in-built GPS on a smartwatch allows for precise location tagging when running or working out without needing a phone to be paired all the time. It also allows navigation apps to work better on smartwatches, but Realme's smartwatches do not support them yet. Realme uses its custom operating system on its smartwatches and it lacks several apps that you find on Wear OS smartwatches.

Realme is likely to pitch the SpO2 monitor the most on the Realme Watch 2 Pro since it is among the most demanded features on a smartwatch during the pandemic. Other specifications of the Realme Watch 2 Pro include a 1.75-inch LCD panel with a 320x320-pixels resolution. The screen supports a peak brightness of 600 nits. There is IP68 certification for water and dust resistance on the smartwatch. There is a heart rate monitor, an accelerometer, and, obviously, GPS on the smartwatch. Realme gives several workout and exercise modes on the smartwatch to choose from. There are features such as a reminder to drink water at short intervals, a meditation centre, and a sedentary reminder. Backing the Realme Watch 2 Pro is a 390mAh battery, which is rated to deliver 14 days of runtime on a single charge. The Realme Watch 2 Pro uses the Realme Link app for pairing with Android phones and iPhones.

In Malaysia, the Realme Watch 2 Pro costs MYR 299, which is roughly Rs 5,300. The Indian price of the smartwatch is going to fall in line with that, but nothing is concrete right now.