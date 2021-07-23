Realme Watch 2 Pro, Watch 2, and three more products to launch today, check live stream, price details

Realme has an event today in India where it will launch as many as five products, which are not smartphones. The two of them are the Realme Watch 2 and the Watch 2 Pro, while the other three are the Buds Q2 Neo, the Buds Wireless 2, and the Buds Wireless 2 Neo. These new smartwatches and hearables come close after Realme launched the Buds Q2 in India as its cheapest active noise-cancelling truly wireless earbuds for Rs 2,499.

Today's India launch of these products, however, is not the first time for them. The Realme Watch 2, Watch 2 Pro, and the Buds Wireless 2 debuted in Malaysia previously, while the Buds Wireless 2 Neo arrived in Sri Lanka. The Buds Q2 Neo is likely to be the Buds Q2 that the company launched in Pakistan earlier. At the event, Realme is expected to announce the prices and the availability of these five products.

Realme event live stream details

The Realme event for smartwatches and wireless earphones begins at 12:30 pm IST on Friday, July 23. The event will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Watch 2 expected prices

Since the Watch 2 Pro costs MYR 299 in Malaysia, it is likely to cost around Rs 5,300 in India. Similarly, the Watch 2 price in Malaysia is MYR 229, which is roughly Rs 4,100 and this may be the ballpark for the Indian price.

Realme Buds Wireless 2, Buds Wireless 2 Neo, and Buds Q2 Neo prices

The Buds Wireless 2 costs MYR 129 in Malaysia, which means it may cost around Rs 2,300 in India, going by conversion. The Buds Wireless 2 Neo price in Sri Lanka is LKR 8,729, which is around Rs 3,000. And the price of Buds Q2 Neo should be around Rs 2,900, which is the price of Buds Q2 (PKR 5,999) in Pakistan.

Realme Watch 2 Pro features

The Realme Watch 2 Pro has an Apple Watch-like design with a 1.75-inch colour display. Its screen supports a peak brightness of 600 nits and a resolution of 320x320 pixels. There is a single button on the right side of the smartwatch, probably for navigation to the home screen. The smartwatch runs a custom operating system from Realme. There is IP68 certification for water and dust resistance on the smartwatch. There is a heart rate monitor, an accelerometer, and, obviously, GPS on the smartwatch.

Realme Watch 2 Pro comes with several workout and exercise modes to choose from. There are features such as a reminder to drink water at short intervals, a meditation centre, and a sedentary reminder. Backing the Realme Watch 2 Pro is a 390mAh battery, which is rated to deliver 14 days of runtime on a single charge. The Realme Watch 2 Pro uses the Realme Link app for pairing with Android phones and iPhones.