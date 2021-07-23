Realme Watch 2 Pro, Watch 2 with SpO2 monitor, fitness tracking launched, prices start at Rs 2,999

Realme has launched five new products in India, and two of them are smartwatches that take things forward from last year's Realme Watch. The first smartwatch from Realme, the Realme Watch, arrived last year, and instead of launching their successors subsequently, Realme chose to launch the Watch S and Watch S Pro, which did not exactly succeed over the Realme Watch. But the Realme Watch 2 and the Realme Watch 2 Pro take that place.

As successors, the Watch 2 and the Watch 2 Pro have a lot to offer, but you still do not get an Android operating system, among other things. Realme is still using its custom software, which lacks an app store, but is full of basic utility apps such as an alarm clock and DND functions. This does not mean Realme does not want to launch an Android smartwatch. Realme previously told me that an Android smartwatch is something that the company is discussing internally. However, there are no concrete plans as of now.

Realme Watch 2 and the Realme Watch 2 Pro were initially launched back in May in Malaysia, which, right now, has the maximum number of AIoT devices by the company. The India launch of these smartwatches also comes over a year after the first-generation Realme Watch was launched, and about six months after the launch of the Realme Watch S and the Realme Watch S Pro.

Realme Watch 2, Watch 2 Pro prices in India

The Realme Watch 2 costs Rs 3,499 and comes in just the black colour. There is an early bird offer that will discount the smartwatch by Rs 500. The first sale is on July 26 on Flipkart, Realme online store, and mainline stores.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 4,999. It comes in Metallic Silver and Space Grey colours. The first sale is at 12 am on July 26 via Amazon, Realme's online store, and offline stores.

Realme Watch 2, Watch 2 Pro specifications

The Realme Watch 2 is not a full-fledged smartwatch, but it ticks the right boxes as far as essential utilities and health-related functionality are concerned. The design includes a rectangular dial, which is now narrower but a bit thicker than the first-generation smartwatch. It has a 1.4-inch touchscreen IPS LCD with a resolution of 320x320 pixels and a peak brightness of up to 600 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. There is a SpO2 monitor, a heart rate monitor, and a sleep tracker on the smartwatch. It has a 315mAh battery that the company claims can give a standby time of 12 days. There are around 100 watch faces, including the dynamic ones and the ones designed by Korean designer Grafflex. There are 90 sports activities supported by the Watch 2 and it is IP68 water-resistant.

Realme's Watch 2 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 1.75-inch colour touchscreen display with 320x320 pixel resolution. There is a brightness level of up to 600 nits and a 30Hz refresh rate on the watch. Realme Watch 2 Pro is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance, which means you can wear it while swimming. The 390mAh battery can deliver up to 14 days of usage. For health, there is an optical heart rate sensor and a blood-oxygen-level monitor on the smartwatch. You get a calorie and step counter and a sleep tracker on the Watch 2 Pro, as well. Realme Watch 2 Pro comes with high-precision dual-satellite GPS tracking. It offers 90 different sports modes, such as outdoor running, walking, football, basketball, badminton, jump rope, and various other sports as well.