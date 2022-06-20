Realme Watch R100, Realme Narzo 50i Prime set for India launch this week

Realme has confirmed the launch of a new smartwatch in its TechLife series. The company will launch the Realme Watch R100 in India on June 23. Ahead of the official launch, Realme has confirmed the design and some key specifications of its upcoming smartwatch in India.

The new Realme Watch R100 will sport an aluminium round dial. It will have a 1.32-inch TFT colour display with a 360 x 360-pixel resolution. On the right edge of the smartwatch are two buttons, which can be used to access the menu and settings.

Realme has also confirmed that the Watch R100 will support Bluetooth calling. This means that users can make phone calls from their smartwatch when connected to a smartphone.

The Realme smartwatch will pack a 380 mAh battery, which is claimed to offer seven days worth of juice on a single charge. The watch is also confirmed to come in two colour options - Black and Silver.

Other details of the smartwatch remain unknown. As expected, it will have a bunch of health and fitness-related features along with support for watch faces. More details of the smartwatch will be unveiled on June 23.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime India launch on June 22 tipped

A day ahead of the Realme Watch R100 launch, the company is rumoured to launch the Realme Narzo 50i Prime as its new entry-level Android smartphone. The design renders of the phone have leaked online, suggesting that it could be a rebadged Realme C30.

The phone will come with a huge camera island on the back with a single camera sensor and an LED flash. It has a flat plastic frame and will be launched in two colours - Green and Black. The front of the device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 60Hz refresh rate. It will sport a waterdrop notch at the top for the 5MP front camera. The phone packs a 5000 mAh battery and features a Unisoc T612 SoC. We can expect the Narzo 50i Prime to launch in India for under Rs 8,000.