Realme Watch S100 can measure your body temperature, costs Rs 2,499

Realme has launched a new smartwatch under its TechLife brand. It is called the Realme TechLife Watch S100 and it does not seem like a successor to any of the company's previous smartwatches. Realme's new smartwatch comes with a body temperature sensor something that you could only find on a handful of smartwatches right now. It is also a feature that Apple has been rumoured to be working on for a long time.

At the Realme 9 5G series event, the company launched two new IoT products. One of them is a smartwatch and the other one is a neckband. The Realme TechLife Watch S100 takes inspiration from previous smartwatches for its design. You get a square dial with rounded edges and a button to let you jump to the home screen. The watch also has a buckle mechanism on its silicone straps, which the company said will feel comfortable for users.

Realme Watch S100 price in India

The Realme Watch S100 comes at a price of Rs 2,499. But it will be available at an introductory offer price of Rs 1,999. This means that the company will increase the price after some time. The watch's straps come in black and grey colours. The first sale of the Realme Watch S100 starts at 12 pm on March 14 on Flipkart and Realme's online store.

Realme Watch S100 specifications

The biggest highlight of the Realme Watch S100 is its ability to measure the temperature of the skin. It will essentially record the temperature of your wrist's skin under the watch's sensor. This means that it should be able to tell you the temperature of your body accurately, but since the sensor is designed to read the temperature of the body part it touches, there may be some variation. Realme said the sensor is not a replacement for a medical thermometer.

On the front, you get a 1.69-inch colour display with a peak brightness of 530 nits. It has an IP68 certified body that can withstand water splashes and resist dust. The smartwatch will allow you to set alarms, check weather information, control music playback, and find your phone. It supports phones running on at least Android 5.0 or iOS 11.0.

There is a photoplethysmography sensor under the smartwatch to measure the heart rate of the user. The watch also measures the blood oxygen (SpO2) level of your body. The watch supports 110 watch faces and 24 sports modes, such as dancing, riding, and walking. Realme claims the new TechLife Watch S100 can last up to 12 days on a single charge. Powering it is a 260mAh battery.