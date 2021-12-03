Realme Watch T1 may launch in India soon and here is what to expect

Realme may have been silent for the past few days, but that is just the calm before the storm. I mean the Chinese company seems to be preparing many products and all of them may arrive at once. According to the latest leak, Realme may now bring the Watch T1 to India. The Realme Watch T1 was spotted on the website of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), which is the regulatory body that approves new electronics in India.

The Realme Watch T1 with model number RMW2103 is now listed on the BIS website. Tipster Mukul Sharma was the first one to spot it. He also clarified that the original model of the Realme Watch T1, which was launched in China back in October, has the model number RMW2012. This might mean that the Indian variant has a different model number, and maybe a slightly different set of features. However, apart from the listing, there is nothing else available right now.

Realme launched the Watch T1 smartwatch earlier this year for CNY 699, which translates to roughly Rs 8,200. This is around the same price as the Realme Watch S Pro that arrived last year in India. Feature-wise, the Realme Watch T1 is a slight improvement, but these are not drastic changes. For instance, Realme is still not ready to give up on its operating system for smartwatches. While this OS is functional and supports most health-related features, it does not let users download any apps or multitask on the smartwatch. Instead, Wear OS may be the right software for a watch around that price.

Realme Watch T1 specifications

The Realme Watch T1 has a 1.3-inch AMOLED display in a round shape with a resolution of 416x416 pixels. The display's pixel density is 325 PPI. The smartwatch uses a stainless steel frame, making it robust and premium, while for the display's security, there is Corning Gorilla Glass. Realme Watch T1's highlight is support for voice calling aided by a speaker and a microphone. Inside the Realme Watch T1 is 4GB of storage, which is good for storing data and music.

The Realme Watch T1 has a real-time heart rate monitor, a blood oxygen monitor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and geomagnetic sensor. It also has 110 sports modes, including badminton, elliptical, hiking, and walking, among others. The connectivity options on the smartwatch include Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS/ GLONASS/ Galileo, and NFC. There is also support for Bluetooth calling on the Realme Watch T1. The watch has Black, Mint, and Olive Green colourways.