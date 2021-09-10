Realme X7 Max 5G has a limited-time Rs 6,000 discount offer on Flipkart

Realme X7 Max is available at its lowest price right now. Flipkart is running the Smartphone Carnival Sale right now and under it, you will find a plethora of offers. But the one on the Realme X7 Max is perhaps the most attractive of them all. Realme's 5G phone that was launched some weeks back is going for a big Rs 6,000 discount. This is a flat discount on the price of the Realme X7 Max, but there is a catch here.

I will tell you about the catch in a bit, along with the full details of the offer on the Realme X7 Max. Before that, let us talk about the phone.

Realme X7 Max 5G arrived in India in May as the rebranded GT Neo phone that the company launched in China some days back. The Realme X7 Max 5G uses a Dimensity 1200 processor and it is one of the best processors in its class. I reviewed the phone and found it a value for money phone. The design of the phone is impressive, its grip is good, and the display is a high-refresh-rate one with an AMOLED panel. The phone's processor works fast, and the battery lasts about a day too. There is 65W fast charging, and the cameras are among the best for this price. I was overall impressed by the Realme X7 Max 5G.

Now that you are convinced about the Realme X7 Max 5G, here is what the offer is on Flipkart.

On buying the Realme X7 Max 5G from Flipkart, you get a discount of Rs 6,000 but, for that, you will have to use either a credit card or a debit card. This card could be from any bank, so there you have some relaxation. On using the credit or debit card at the final checkout, you will automatically see Rs 6,000 off on the phone.

After the discount, the effective price of the Realme X7 Max 5G will be Rs 20,999 for the 8GB RAM variant and Rs 23,999 for the 128GB variant. These prices are by far the lowest on the phone. Over and above this discount, there is up to Rs 21,000 off on exchanging your old, used phone on Flipkart. Of course, the value will depend on the condition of your phone, but you can get up to Rs 21,000 if your phone is in good shape and is worth that value.

Apart from the Rs 6,000 offer, Flipkart is selling the Realme 7 Pro, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro, and Realme C20 at discounts, as well.