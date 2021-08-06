Realme X7 Max 5G is available at Rs 2,000 off in Flipkart sale, and you should grab this deal

Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale has entered the second day, but the offers have not finished yet. There are big offers on smartphones from different brands. Realme is also participating in the sale and it has got an offer that brings its latest 5G smartphone for much less. I am talking about the Realme X7 Max 5G that the company recently launched in India. In the Flipkart sale, the smartphone is selling for Rs 2,000 less, and it is a deal I think you should not miss, given you are looking for a new 5G phone.

The Realme X7 Max 5G was launched for Rs 26,999 but you can grab it for Rs 24,999 right now in the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. This is the first time the X7 Max 5G has got a huge discount, and that, too, only a few months after the launch. Flipkart is not just selling the phone at a discounted price, it also has bank discounts. You can get a discount of 10 per cent up to Rs 1,000. This means the Realme X7 Max 5G will be available for Rs 23,999 to customers who own an ICICI Bank or an Axis Bank credit card.

I reviewed the Realme X7 Max 5G a few months back and I found it worth the money. So if Realme's 5G phone was bang for the buck at Rs 26,999, it is a much better deal at Rs 23,999. And I think if you are looking for a phone that ticks the right boxes, the Realme X7 Max 5G is not going to disappoint you. Let me tell you a few reasons why.

First, the Realme X7 Max 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, which is among the leading chipsets for good performance and gaming. This means this smartphone runs heavy apps and can handle games such as Battlegrounds Mobile India and Call of Duty Mobile at full graphics resolution.

Second, you get a 120Hz 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display on the Realme X7 Max 5G. This is a premium-level thing to have on the phone. Having an AMOLED display means you see rich colours when watching your favourite show on Netflix. A 120Hz refresh rate means your games are going to look a lot smoother. Not just that, swiping and scrolling on the phone is also going to look smooth.

Third, the Realme X7 Max 5G has super-fast charging technology on its battery. This means the 4500mAh battery takes about 35 minutes to fully charge. I would totally recommend a phone that takes about half an hour to get full juice, and it is good for people who are always on the go.

Flipkart's deal on the Realme X7 Max 5G is amazing and you should go for it. I would suggest you do that soon because it is very likely the deal will run out.