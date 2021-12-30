Realme XT allegedly catches fire and explodes, company says issue taken care of

A Realme XT unit allegedly caught fire and exploded, a Twitter user has claimed. In photos posted on Twitter, the Realme XT seems entirely burnt on both front and rear sides and even though the user has not said anything about whether this burning phone caused any damage, a video posted in the thread shows smoke coming out like anything and that is scary.

Sandip Kundu has posted a series of complaints on Twitter and he has attached what look like authentic images and a video of the Realme XT unit fuming and exploding into smoke. According to him, this unit belonged to his friend, whose name is unspecified. India Today Tech could not independently verify the authenticity of the photos and video, but in favour of the user's credibility, Realme's customer support responded to the tweets.

"Hi Sandip, we would like to inform you that we have already contacted your friend also we have asked him to visit the nearest authorized service center. Please be assured, we will try our best to resolve his concern as soon as he visits us," wrote Realme India Support's Twitter handle.

Kundu has not offered an explanation as to what caused the phone to burst into flames, while Realme has declined to comment on the matter. But the company did say that the "issue has been taken care of."

The reason is still not clear, but everyone has their assumptions about the causes behind this incident.

One user expressed doubt over the phone's authenticity and said, "The front damage seems to be real but the back part seems shady." Another user justified the burning of the phone by saying, "Dude Realme XT isn't a new device and this is the 1st blast case of the particular device, which certainly has no proper evidences. If also it did, had to be some kind of a mistake from the user's end."

This is not the first time a Realme XT unit has allegedly exploded. Last year, a similar incident was reported where a unit of Realme XT got burnt. The user had claimed that he had reached out to Realme's customer support but the company denied any repairs or replacement because it believed the issue emerged because an external force was applied to the phone.