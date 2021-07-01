Realme's Dizo debuts in India, launches GoPods D earbuds and Wireless neckband

Realme, earlier this year, announced that its lifestyle products under the TechLife category would launch with the Dizo branding. Dizo is a sub-brand of Realme and focuses on affordable smart products that do not include smartphones yet. On Thursday, Dizo made its debut in India with two personal audio products, the Dizo GoPods D and the Dizo Wireless. If you take a closer look at both products, you will find them familiar. That is because they are only slightly different from Realme Buds Q and Realme Buds Wireless, but the real attraction here is the lower pricing.

Dizo's new products follow a low-price strategy, and that is what will make Realme reach a wider customer base. Realme has established itself as the fastest-growing tech brand in India, and its products are already as cheap as they can get. But there is still a large section of customers that do not want to spend that kind of money. So, with Dizo, Realme is trying to achieve what its own brand does not want to. That being said, the classification and difference in the positioning of Dizo and Realme TechLife products are a bit confusing. Maybe Realme will clarify things soon.

Dizo GoPods D price in India and its sale details

The Dizo GoPods D cost Rs 1,599 and will be available from Flipkart starting 12 pm on July 14. However, if you buy the truly wireless earbuds at the first sale, you can grab the GoPods D for just Rs 1,399. This first-sale price makes GoPods D one of the cheapest truly wireless earbuds in India. The GoPods D come in White and Black colours.

Dizo Wireless price in India and its sale details

The Dizo Wireless comes at a price of Rs 1,499, but you can get it for Rs 1,299 at the first sale on Flipkart. The neckband earphones from Dizo come in four colours and will be available to buy starting at 12 pm on July 7.