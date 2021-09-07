Realme's iPad-like tablet, Realme Pad, is coming this week, here is all you should know

Realme Pad, the company's first tablet that looks very identical to the Apple iPad, is coming on September 9 and it is perhaps one of the most awaited products of recent times. The tablet market is not very dynamic because there are a handful of brands doing substantial innovation as well as business. If you exclude Apple, the list becomes even shorter. Realme is now on its way to becoming the first BBK brand to launch a tablet shortly after a laptop.

Coming as an affordable iPad, the Realme Pad has been at the centre of the hype that the company is building right now. Realme has already teased key specifications of the tablet, such as the 6.9mm thickness, which sounds impressive, and the 10.4-inch WUXGA+ display with "ultra-slim" bezels. The Realme Pad is also teased to come with a 7100mAh battery that will support 18W Quick Charge. The battery is rated to offer 12 hours of video viewing and a standby time of 65 days.



The company has also shown off the tablet in promotional material such as videos and posters, so we all already know what the Realme Pad looks like. The tablet seems to have metal frames all around in at least two colours, one of which will be gold. This model is very similar to the Apple iPad Air 4. Moreover, the backside of the Realme Pad has a single camera, the resolution of which is rumoured to be 8-megapixels. There is no LED flash on the back but you have a single camera on the front. Rumours say this camera will also have an 8-megapixel sensor.

Other specifications of the Realme Pad include a microSD card reader, support for a SIM card on a dedicated variant, and dual speakers. The Realme Pad will obviously run Android 11, but whether Realme will include the Realme UI skin on the tablet since it is a brand-new category is not clear at the moment.

Realme's upcoming tablet will be important not just for the company, but also for the market that has very few options in the affordable segment. Sure, Samsung is the premium Android tablet seller in India, and even Lenovo made a comeback with the Tab P11 Pro in India. But when you talk about Android tablets that can go mainstream, you do not have a lot of names right now. The Realme Pad, although having an iPad-inspired design, will suit this market.

That is because rumours have suggested the Realme Pad will use a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which has so far found itself inside budget phones that cost around Rs 10,000. I am not sure about the price of the Realme Pad, but it is going to be way less than what the iPad Air costs in India.

The Realme Pad launch in India is set for 12.30 pm on September 9.