Realme's new C25Y puts 50-megapixel triple cameras into a Rs 10,999 phone

Realme has launched its new budget smartphone called the C25Y in India. This smartphone comes in the C-series, which is famous for bigger batteries and displays at affordable prices, as a toned-down version of the C25. The most interesting thing about the C25Y is that it is the first C-series -- and probably the first low-end -- phone to come with a 50-megapixel camera. Realme recently started using 50-megapixel cameras on its phones, replacing the 48-megapixel sensors that we have been seeing on phones across prices.

With the Realme C25Y, the company is targeting Xiaomi, which launched the Redmi 10 Prime in India recently. The C25Y measures up against the Redmi 10 Prime in terms of the camera only. The rest of the things, such as the display, are better on the Redmi 10 Prime, at least on paper. But that is also with a slight difference in prices. The Realme C25Y is a bit cheaper than the Redmi 10 Prime, so somewhere that trade-off seems justified. Let us talk about the Realme C25Y's price and specifications now.

Realme C25Y price in India

The Realme C25Y costs Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Glacier Blue and Metal Grey colours. The first sale of the Realme C25Y is on September 27 on Flipkart, Realme's online store, and offline channels.

Realme C25Y specifications

The Realme C25Y comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 per cent. There is a waterdrop style on the top, inside which is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone runs Android 11 with Realme R Edition skin on top. The phone has a fingerprint sensor on the back for easy access. The Realme C25Y is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T610 processor, which is an interesting choice because it belongs to the entry-level. There is 4GB of RAM on the phone and up to 128GB of storage, with an option to expand the storage using a microSD card.

The 50-megapixel camera on the rear system, according to Realme, can click large pixel photos with a resolution of 8160x6144 pixels. There are features such as AI Beauty, HDR mode, and panoramic view on the phone. There is a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera in this rear system. The Realme C25Y uses a 5000mAh battery that can give a standby time of 48 days. The phone has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and support for 4G VoLTE on both SIM card slots. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack.