Realme's next home entertainment device may be an Android TV stick, India launch soon

Realme entered the home entertainment space with TVs last year. So far, the company has launched four televisions, along with a soundbar that goes with the 55-inch model from last year. Now, Realme may soon bring an affordable device to make your dumb TV smart. Flipkart may have revealed that Realme's first Android TV Stick is in works and that it will go on sale during the upcoming Big Billion Days Sale 2021.

On a dedicated webpage, Flipkart has teased upcoming products that will be the highlight of the annual sale festival that kicks off during the festive season in India. Although Flipkart realised its mistake and pulled the information from its webpage, screenshots taken by enthusiasts show the sale will be the perfect springboard for Realme to launch its streaming stick. It is called the Realme 4K Google TV Stick and will look like the Fire TV Stick.

Realme India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth, told me in an interview earlier that there are a bunch of AIoT products lined up for launch ahead of Diwali. That is why this inadvertent reveal by Flipkart makes sense. Realme has no such product in any market, not even in China, so it is likely India will be the debut market for Realme's streaming stick.

The most interesting takeaway from this teaser is "Google TV". Google launched the new interface for its Android-powered devices last year with a new Chromecast, but only for select markets, such as Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the UK. Google has not said anything about India so far, so maybe Realme will bag the title of being the first Google TV device here. After all, Flipkart's teaser called the Realme TV Stick "first ever in India."

This also means that Google may launch Google TV officially in India for a range of televisions. Android TV-powered televisions from brands such as Realme, Xiaomi, and OnePlus, among others, may get the Google TV interface in the coming weeks. Back in February, Google had announced that its Google TV facelift for Android TVs began rolling out in the same countries as the ones where the new Chromecast was available.

Another possibility may be Flipkart confusing Google TV with Android TV. A lot of Android TV-powered television sets used to be marketed using the term "Google TV" for a long time until Google decided to use "Google TV" for a forked-up version of Android TV with a new interface and better visuals. In this case, the line "first ever in India" may just be for Realme's first-ever TV stick. For what it is worth, we will find out more about the Realme TV Stick soon, probably through the horse's mouth or via Flipkart, which seems likely to make an announcement about the Big Billion Days Sale.