Realme's premium GT 2 Master Explorer Edition with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset launched

Realme has refreshed its premium GT smartphone series with the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition. It is the first phone in the company's portfolio to feature Qualcomm's most powerful chipset, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, alongside a Pixelworks X7 graphics chip to enhance the graphics during gaming. The phone seemingly comes with a flat-edge design inspired by the iPhone 12 series, but the back panel includes a distinct rear camera module, which houses three sensors. The primary sensor is housed in a big round cut-out.

The Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition has a golden-brown variant that gets a leather finish and metal frame. The White and Black variants seem to have a metal body and a glass back. On the other hand, the rear panel of the Realme GT 2 offers a paper-like finish.

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition price

Currently, the new Realme smartphone is available in China, and its India availability remains unclear.

Its price starts at CNY 3,499 (around Rs 41,500) for the base 8GB RAM +128GB model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage costs RMB 3,799 (approx Rs 45,000), while the 12GB RAM + 256GB version carries a price tag of RMB 3,999 (around Rs 47,300).

Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition specifications

The Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition comes with a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000Hz touch sampling rate. The front panel also has a hole-punch cutout that houses the 16-megapixel selfie camera. Apart from that, there's support for Dolby Audio and we get an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with Adreno GPU, up to 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It is said to be the first smartphone to come with LPDDR5X RAM tech.

As mentioned, Realme has included a Pixelworks X7 graphics chip for a better gaming and viewing experience. Moving to the back panel, the Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition houses a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX7666 camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera.

Other key features include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition packs a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. It measures just 8.17mm in thickness and weighs 195 grams.