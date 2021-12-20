Reamle GT 2 series to launch today: What to expect and how to watch live stream

The popular Chinese brand Realme will unveil its latest flagship Realme GT 2 series today. The Chinese company announced that its new flagship smartphone Realme GT 2 will debut on December 20.

The smartphone is already confirmed to get the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is also tipped to have premium features including an under-display selfie camera. It may debut alongside Realme GT 2 Pro.

The Realme GT 2 series launch will begin at 2:30 pm IST today. The event will be live streamed on YouTube. You can watch it through the link here.

While Realme usually reveals snippets of its upcoming device's specs, the company has kept most details about the upcoming Realme GT 2 series under wraps. However, we do know that the Realme GT 2 Pro will be the company's most expensive smartphone to date.

Some reports speculate the phone would cost between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000. Currently, Realme's most expensive phone in India is the Realme GT 5G that costs Rs 37,999.

However, according to previous leaks, the Realme GT 2 pro rear camera system will reportedly include two 50-megapixel cameras and a GR lens to limit ghosting and multi-coating on all surfaces. It may also include a 150-degree ultra-wide shooter. At the front, Realme GT 2 Pro may carry a 32-megapixel front camera for video calling and selfies.

Other rumours associated with the Realme GT 2 Pro indicate a 6.8-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may get an OLED panel, and the display will likely have WQHD+ resolution with 2960 x 1440 pixels. It will be a 5G-enabled handset.

The smartphone might come with Android 11 on top of Realme's skin. The battery could be of 5.000mAh along with a 65W fast charger.

Realme in a statement said, "Realme GT 2 series to introduce three world premiere innovation forward technologies globally on December 20. This event aims to bring leap forward technologies to millions of users worldwide. realme GT 2 series is the most premium flagship ever, realme intends to step ahead into the global high-end market and explore leading technologies,"

Realme GT 2 series is expected to launch in India soon, likely in the first quarter of 2022.