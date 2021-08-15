Reddit starts rolling out TikTok-like video feed for iOS users

Online discussion forum Reddit has announced a new video feed for its mobile app that would make it easier to watch the social network's content in one place. This feature expands Reddit's platform from just discussions to short-form video making that is quite similar to the TikTok video format.

TikTok is growing steadily and many other social platforms are getting inspired by the concepts of short-form video, not only that they are also trying to copy such trends. For instance, Instagram introduced Reels after getting stimulated by TikTok 15-seconds videos and Snapchat rolled out the spotlight.

The users of the Reddit app may notice a new button on the right side of the search option if they have opened this application, which has started to be unveiled for iOS users this Friday. The experience is unavoidably TikTok-like. You can scroll through a vertical, perpetual list of videos featuring content from the wide world of Reddit.

When shown a video, the poster's name and the subreddit where the video is from will pop up. The interaction options include upvoting and downvoting, along with commenting, awarding, and sharing.

The application will further show videos of those users that you have subscribed to and the other types of videos related to your interest. Reddit acquired TikTok's competitor, Dubsmash, back in December and has confirmed plans to incorporate its technology to develop new features down the line. The creative video app is not involved in this specific feature, but Reddit still intends to incorporate its video tools and entirely new ones into its platform going forward.

The platform has refused to talk about whether its video player will work through an algorithm to display content and will give recommendations.

A Reddit spokesperson said, "The company's mission is to bring the community and people together. subsequently, Reddit's video team's mission is to bring community through video, Over the course of the last year, our goal was to build a unified video player, and re-envision the player interface to match what users (new and old) expect when it comes to an in-app video player especially commenting, viewing, engaging and discovering new content and communities through video."

The feature is currently rolling out to iOS users, but it remains unclear when it will also be made available to users on other platforms.