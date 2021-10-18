Redesigned Apple MacBook Pro launched, comes with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets

Apple on Monday launched the new MacBook Pro at the Apple Unleashed event. The big deal about the new MacBook Pro laptops are their screen sizes and the new Apple-made processors called M1 Pro and the M1 Max. Apple says that its M1 Pro and the M1 Max are better than anything else available in the market from companies like Intel and AMD.

The M1 Pro, built using a 5nm chipset, supports up to 32GB RAM. There is a 10-core CPU -- 8 high performance and 2 power efficient -- and a 16-core GPU. The M1 Max supports up to 64GB RAM, 32-core GPU. The CPU part contains a 10-core chip. Both also feature a unified memory system that Apple introduced earlier with the M1 as well as now supports more IO ports (more USB ports).

Apple says that with the M1 Pro and the M1 Max, the new MacBook Pro laptops are the fastest it has ever created.

The other big deal is the screen size and redesign of the new MacBook Pro. The new MacBook Pro comes in two sizes: 14-inch screen and 16-inch screen. The new MacBook Pro laptops also have incredibly thin bezels, along with a notch like that of the iPhone 13 where Apple hides the webcam.

