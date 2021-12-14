Redmi 10 2022 to come with Full-HD+ display, 6GB RAM, reveals Google Play Console listing

It has been a couple of weeks since a new model of Redmi 10 was spotted on several websites for certification. Building on this, the smartphone, likely to be called Redmi 10 2022, has now been discovered on the Google Play Console listing. The listing reaffirms that we can see the debut of the device real soon, and reveals some of the specifications that we can expect to see on it once launched.

The Redmi 10 2022 listing on Google Play Console was first spotted by noted tipster Mukul Sharma. The listing reveals that the smartphone will come with Android 11 out of the box and will feature MIUI 12.5 skin on top. Another piece of information shared in the listing is its screen resolution, which will notably be 2400x1080 pixels. This means that the Redmi 10 2022 will come with an FHD+ display.

Other than this, the listing tells us that the Redmi 10 2022 will feature a MediaTek Helio G70 processor for computing. This chipset will be coupled to either a 4GB RAM or a 6GB RAM option. The same two options were seen on the phone's listing on the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification website a week back. The previous listing also suggested the storage options to be 64GB and 128GB.

Other than this, not much information is available for the phone as of now. Though a previous tweet by tipster Kacper Skrzypek suggested that the Redmi 10 2022 will carry a camera setup similar to the one seen on the existing Redmi 10 model.

This means that the Redmi 10 2022 will also come with a triple-lens camera setup. This would include a 50-megapixel main camera lens along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a 2-megapixel macro and depth sensor. The similar camera module also hints that both the phones will be very much alike.

Of course, none of this has been confirmed by Xiaomi as of now. Though we can assume the information garnered from the listing on certification websites to be true. More details are yet awaited on the phone and we can expect to receive the same as the device nears its launch. As for a timeline for that, Redmi 10 2022 is likely to mark its debut sometime in the first quarter of next year. And yes, the budget Xiaomi smartphone is expected to make its way to India too.

So stay tuned to India Today Tech to catch all the developments on the Redmi 10 2022 before its launch.