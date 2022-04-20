Redmi 10 Power with Snapdragon 680 processor announced in India, here is when it will go on sale

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi has launched two new phones in the market today. The Redmi 10A is the company's latest offering in the budget segment, whereas the Redmi 10 Power is slightly more expensive but seems like a good fit for people looking for phones under Rs 15,000. The Redmi 10 Power is a successor to the Redmi 9 Power.

The Redmi 10 Power has been launched with an interesting set of features including 6000mAh battery, Snapdragon 680 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM, a 50-megapixel primary sensor and more. Let us have a look at the specifications and price of the Redmi 10 Power.

Redmi 10 Power: Price in India and availability

Redmi 10 Power has been launched at Rs 14,999 for the single 8GB and 128GB variant. The smartphone will be available across the Mi.com, Amazon and other e-commerce platforms soon. However, Redmi is yet to reveal the exact launch date of the phone.

Redmi 10 Power: Specifications

Redmi 10 Power features a 6.71-inch HD+ LCD display with 1,500 x 720 pixels. There is a waterdrop notch on the front that houses the selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the phone also gets a 3GB extendable RAM option. This is the same processor which powers various phones like the Oppo K10, Redmi Note 11 and even the upcoming Moto G52.

In the camera department, the Redmi 10 Power features a dual-camera setup on the rear which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by a 2-megapixel portrait lens. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera for selfies.



The Redmi 10 Power runs Android 11 out of the box. For connectivity, the phone supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C port. The Redmi 10 Power houses a massive 6000mAh battery.