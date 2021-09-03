Redmi 10 Prime quick review: Solid specs, average build

We have seen a different approach from Xiaomi this year so far. The Chinese smartphone maker focused a lot on the mid-premium and flagship categories with its Mi-branded smartphones. Even the affordable Note series saw a price jump. The strategy definitely worked for the company which now sits on the top spot among smartphone makers globally. And, right when you felt it is probably being ignorant towards the budget category, it has dropped the Redmi 10 Prime.

This is the first Redmi 10 series smartphone of this year and while it has taken a while to arrive, the spec sheet includes some solid features. The phone brings a 90Hz display, 50-megapixel main camera, dual speaker setup, microSD card support and even 9W reverse charging at a pocket-friendly rate. The Redmi Note 10 Prime price starts at Rs 12,499. I have spent a few days with it and here are my initial thoughts.

Redmi 10 Prime quick review: Design

The first thing that I have to say about the Redmi 10 Prime is that the build quality isn't that impressive. The smartphone feels cheap. We have seen with affordable Xiaomi smartphones in the past, including the Redmi Note 10 (priced at Rs 12,4999 at the time of launch) that they looked more premium than what they cost. This isn't the case with the Redmi 10 Prime. The plastic back doesn't feel to durable and the display pops out a lot from the body.

The rear panel catches a lot of fingerprint smudges, and it can be painful to keep it clean. Xiaomi has used a huge camera module which definitely helps the phone stand out but, you will inevitably end up placing your finger on camera sensors while typing or calling someone. That can be annoying.

I like that Xiaomi managed to keep the weight of this phone down to 192 grams despite using a big 6000mAh battery. You get 3.5mm headphone jack and a type-C USB charging port on the frame along with a dual speaker setup. The fingerprint sensor has been positioned on top of the power button.

Redmi 10 Prime quick review: Display

One thing the Redmi 10 Prime does is to democratise high refresh rate. Xiaomi did something similar with the Note 10 series when it launched the Redmi Note 10 with a 120Hz AMOLED panel at under Rs 20,000. Now, the Redmi 10 Prime brings a 90Hz display to this price range. This one is a 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD panel with decent viewing angles.

I will not go into that LCD vs AMOLED panel debate but, if latter is your priority, you can buy the Redmi Note 10 for few extra thousand bucks. It's worth mentioning here that even the Note 10 is selling at Rs 13,999 in India now. The advantage is that Redmi 10 Prime comes with a 90Hz AdaptiveSync Display which means that the screen can automatically switch between 30Hz, 45Hz and 90Hz screen refresh rates.

Otherwise, there is not much to complain about the display. It seems fine for streaming content and everyday usage. There is a centrally aligned hole-punch cut out which is bigger than usual but, quite common in this price segment.

Redmi 10 Prime quick review: Camera

The Redmi 10 Prime also gets an update in the camera department. It comes with a quad rear camera setup. This consists of a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and two 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro. There is also an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

The camera app has limited options. These include the usual Photo, Video, Portrait and Pro modes along with the 50MP mode, Night Mode and Time-lapse. Xiaomi has skipped the fancier options like dual video mode, vlog mode and clone feature that you can find on its slightly more expensive devices.

I will talk about the camera performance in the full review later on, but here are some quick takeaways from the images I managed to capture -

-- The main camera has a decent auto-focus. It locks on to the subject quickly and also manages to capture decent images. The objects are sharp but, also come out more vibrant than they are in real life.

-- The lens manages to capture decent details. Even the objects in the background manage to retain some sharpness. However, parts of images (especially in wide shots) are darkened to the extent that they are almost unclear.

-- The camera fails to capture skin tones properly. The skin colour was off in most cases. Also, there was a general lack of sharpness while capturing human subjects.

-- The portrait mode is very effective. The edge detection on Redmi 10 Prime is on point and the bokeh effective is also quite impressive for a phone that doesn't cost too much.

-- The selfies can be a little inconsistent. On most occasions, the front camera manages to provide passable pictures but, there are times when the skin colour is over saturated.

I will be testing the camera of Redmi 10 Prime over the next few days and will talk about the other elements in detail in our full review. So stay tuned for that on India Today Tech.

Redmi 10 Prime quick review: Performance

Redmi 10 Prime is the first smartphone to launch in India with MediaTek Helio G88 SoC. Since there is no other phone using this chip, it's not possible to compare the performance with any other device. Also, this is my first experience with this chipset so will talk about it in detail in our full review. For now, I haven't faced any issues in normal usage.

The smartphone comes in two configurations. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the phone is price at Rs 12,499 while the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will cost you Rs 14,499. The impressive part here is that the storage of the 64GB variant can be further expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. The same can be expanded up to 2TB on the 128GB storage variant.

On the software front, the Redmi 10 Prime runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, which cleaner than previous versions of the MIUI. You now get less pre-installed apps and there is also an option to remove some of them.

Redmi 10 Prime quick review: Battery

One of the most important features of the Redmi 10 Prime is its 6000mAh battery which is still not that common in this segment. It should be good enough to last for about 24 to 30 hours, even on heavy usage.

Unfortunately, Xiaomi is shipping the phone with a 22.5W fast charger but, the chipset restricts the charging speed to just 18W. This means it takes forever to charger the Redmi 10 Prime from 0 to 100 per cent.

Redmi 10 Prime: First impressions

There is no doubt that Redmi 10 Prime makes a lot of features more accessible for users. The 50-megapixel main camera, 90Hz display and a 6000mAH battery make this a promising affordable smartphone. However, I am not convinced with the overall build, and we will see how the processor performs in everyday usage. So, more on this in our full review of the Redmi 10 Prime.