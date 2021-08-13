Redmi 10 spotted on NBTC certification website, Xiaomi may launch it soon

Xiaomi's upcoming smartphone Redmi 10 was recently spotted on the NBTC certification website with the model number 21061119AG. The smartphone maker is yet to officially announce the phone but, the listing suggests that it can be launch soon. Xiaomi had launched the Redmi 9 Power at the start of this year and since then has only introduced the Note series smartphones under the Redmi sub-brand. The Redmi 10 is expected to arrive as an affordable smartphone that sits below the Redmi Note 10.

Since the phone has been spotted on the NBTC certification website, it will launch in Thailand first, before coming to other markets including India. The listing doesn't reveal any specifications or features of the Redmi 10. However, a few of them were confirmed earlier by the renders on e-commerce websites. The NBTC certification only confirms the model number of the phone. This confirms that the Redmi 10 will launch in Thailand soon.

As far as the specifications go, the Redmi 10 is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone will be powered by new MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. The phone will be offered with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There can be another storage option as well.

For photography, the Redmi 10 will come with a quad rear camera system consisting a 50-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and two 2-megapixel sensors. These can be macro and depth cameras. The phone is also likely to have an 8-megapixel front camera. The upcoming Redmi phone will ship with Android 11-based MIUI 12. It is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.

The Redmi 10 will be positioned under the Redmi Note 10 which means it should cost around Rs 10,000. However, the pricing will be announced during the launch only. At this point, Xiaomi is yet to confirm any of these features or specifications. We should expect to hear more about the Redmi 10 as the launch nears.A