Redmi 10 to be launched in India on March 17, can be priced around Rs 10,000

Redmi India has announced that it will be launching the affordable Redmi 10 smartphone in India on March 17. The announcement comes only a day after the smartphone unveiled its Note 11 Pro series, during an online event in Bengaluru. The Redmi number series has always been popular among the masses and offers a decent set of specs at an aggressive price point. Interesting, Redmi India had teased the launch of a Redmi 10 phone during the Note 11 Pro series launch as well.

Fiiber and India Today Tech spoke to Xiaomi's Chief Operating Officer Muralikrishnan on the sidelines of the Note 11 Pro series where he suggested that the Redmi 10 will be an affordable phone and can be priced around Rs 10,000. Asked whether we will see more Redmi phones around Rs 10,000, he said there is one the company has already teased and it will be introduced soon.

Since Redmi is already selling the Note 11 at Rs 13,499, there is a chance that the Redmi 10 is priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 13,000 for different variants. It's important because the entry point for the Note series has gone up lately. Last year's Note 10 was priced at Rs 12,499 at the time of launch, while this year's Note 11 series starts at Rs 13,499.

"If we take a step back and look at the way the market is evolving, the price points are only going up. What was less than 10,000 is perhaps 10-12,000 now and so on. As far as consumers are concerned, they want an all-round package and don't want to compromise. They also realise that there is northward pressure on component pricing, shipping costs are going up and various factors are impacting phone prices," Murali said, while explaining the costs attached to phones.

The upcoming Redmi 10 is expected to bring some meaningful upgrades over the Redmi 9. To recall, the later featured a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. The entry-level Redmi device sports an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor, up to 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The phone had a dual-rear camera setup and a LED flash.

The primary shooter on the device is a 13-megapixel sensor that is accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It packs a 5000mAh battery, supports 10W charging over a micro-USB port and houses a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.