Redmi 10A India launch today: Expected price, specifications

Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is all set to launch yet another budget phone in the market. Expanding its affordable line-up, Xiaomi will lift the veil off the Redmi 10A in India today. The smartphone was previously launched in China a month ago. The Redmi 10A has already been listed on the Amazon website. It will be launched today at 12 pm.



The Redmi 10A is a watered down version of the Redmi 10 but comes with an interesting set of specifications including MediaTek Helio G25 processor, 13-megapixel primary camera and more. So let us have a look at the expected price and complete specifications of the Redmi 10A.



Redmi 10A: Expected price

Nothing about theIndia pricing of the Redmi 10 has been revealed so far, but the smartphone is already official in China.

As per leaks and rumours circulating on the web, in India the the device will be priced starting at Rs 9,999 for the top-end model with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The base model of the phone with 3GB RAM + 32GB storage is expected to be priced at around Rs 8,999. We will need to wait for the brand to reveal the final pricing.

The Redmi 10 was launched in two variants including 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage comes at a price of Rs 10,999. The second and the top-end model of the phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage comes at a price of Rs 12,999.

Redmi 10A: Specifications

Redmi 10A features a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display with 720×1600 pixels resolution and a waterdrop notch.The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 processor paired with PowerVR8320 GPU for graphics, up to 4GB RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. At this price, there may not be any expandable storage support. On the software front, the Redmi 10A runs on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 custom skin out-of-the-box.

It includes a 5-megapixel shooter on the front for selfies and video calls. On the rear panel, the phone includes a single 13-megapixel sensor coupled with an LED flash.

The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support in the box. It also includes features such as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a micro USB port, and GPS.


