Redmi 10A with MediaTek Helio G25 processor launched in India, price starts at Rs 8999



Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi got a new phone added to its sub-10,000 segment. The Redmi 10A, with a host of interesting features and a price that would appease the budget buyers, has made its way to the Indian market. The Redmi 10A has been launched in two variants, including a 3GB variant and a 4GB variant.



The Redmi 10A is a trimmed down version of the Redmi 10. The smartphone comes with specs including MediaTek Helio G25 processor, 13-megapixel primary camera, a 5000 mAh battery and more.



Redmi 10A: Price in India and availability



Redmi 10A has been launched at Rs 8999 for the 3GB and 32GB variant whereas the 4GB variant and 64GB variant is priced at Rs 9499. The smartphone will go on sale in India on April 26 on Amazon



Redmi 10A: Specifications

Redmi 10A comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display with 720×1600 pixels resolution.The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 processor coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.The phone may not get an additional slot for expandable storage.The Redmi 10A runs on Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 custom skin out-of-the-box.

On the camera front, the Redmi 10A features a 13-megapixel camera coupled with an LED flash.There is a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.



The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support in the box. It also includes features such as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a micro USB port, and GPS.