Redmi 10C launched globally, likely to release as Redmi 10 in India this week

The Redmi 10C is the latest addition to the Redmi 10 series. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched the device in Nigeria. The Redmi 10C packs a midrange Snapdragon chipset and is made available with a starting price of NGN 78000, which roughly translates to Rs 14,300.

While the company hasn't revealed its plans about Redmi 10C's India launch, leaks suggest that the phone will launch as Redmi 10 in the country. The Redmi 10 is set to make its way to the Indian market on March 17.

The Redmi 10C is offered in three colour options -- black, blue, and green. On the rear panel, the device includes a square camera module with two image camera lens, an LED flash and a capacitive fingerprint scanner for security purpose. On the front, it incorporates a dew drop notch display with a single camera sensor in it.

Redmi 10C price

Redmi 10C starts at NGN 78000 (roughly Rs 14,300) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The top end model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at NGN 87000 (roughly Rs 16,000).

Redmi 10C specifications

For the price, the newly launched Redmi smartphone offers impressive specifications. It packs a 6.71-inch LCD display and is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. On the software front, the phone runs Android 11 OS with custom MIUI 13 on top.

The Redmi 10C is offered in two configurations the base variant comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage while the top model includes 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device includes expandable storage support via microSD card support. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C and more.

In terms of cameras, the phone gets a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there's a 5-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The Redmi 10C is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging in the box.