Redmi 11 5G tipped to launch in India under Rs 15,000, here is what to expect

Redmi 11 is finally expected to launch as the company has been announcing new phones in the Redmi 10 series with minor changes. Now, we might finally get to see a proper upgraded version of the device. The Redmi 11 smartphone is said to make its debut in June this year. Ahead of the launch, some key details have been leaked online, giving us an early look at what could be the specifications and price of the upcoming budget Redmi smartphone. Here's everything we know so far.

A report from 91Mobiles claims that the upcoming Redmi 11 smartphone will be a 5G smartphone, and the leaked specs sheet suggests that it will receive fewer upgrades. The cited source is claiming that the Redmi 11 5G could be priced at Rs 13,999 in India.

The standard Redmi series initially used to cater to those who had a budget of around Rs 10,000. So, the increase in price may disappoint some users. But, this is not official pricing, so users are advised to take the details with a pinch of salt. If the company is planning to launch a 5G phone, then the cost will likely go up due to support for 5G.

The issue is Redmi already offers a few good options under the Rs 15,000 price segment, but again, those are 4G options. The Redmi Note 11s is a 5G smartphone that is selling in India for Rs 16,499. So, the company might be planning to offer a 5G phone for less than Rs 15,000. Only time will tell what Redmi has planned for Indian consumers. Those who are looking for a phone around Rs 10,000 can check out some of the Redmi 10 series phone, but do keep in mind that you will get a 4G device in this range.

Redmi 11 5G: Leaked specifications

The cited source claims that the Redmi 11 5G will have Full HD+ display, which is an upgrade over the HD+ panel you are getting on its predecessor. The device will reportedly have a 6.58-inch LCD display. The screen will have a 90Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset that is already powering some of the popular phones.

In terms of optics, there could be the same dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it will reportedly feature the same 5-megapixel camera for capturing selfies.

The device might have a smaller 5,000mAh battery under the hood compared to what the original version is offering. The company might offer support for 18W fast charging, as suggested by the leak. It will likely have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.