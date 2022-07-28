Redmi 11 Prime 5G is coming soon and here's everything we know so far

Redmi 11 Prime 5G is coming soon. The smartphone has already been spotted on Xiaomi's official website, which hints at the imminent launch. This in fact also suggests that the smartphone will launch in India also very soon. However, the company hasn't confirmed anything about the same yet.

The Redmi 11 Prime will succeed the Redmi 10 Prime, which was unveiled last year. The Redmi 10 Prime was a pretty decent phone for an affordable price and now the Redmi 11 Prime is expected to be better.

Reports suggest that the Redmi 11 Prime 5G brings some notable improvements and upgrades to the design as well as hardware. Most importantly, the upcoming budget smartphone will come with 5G support, which is still rare to find at this price point.

While the company hasn't revealed anything about the Redmi 11 Prime 5G yet, reports suggest that it will go official by the end of this year. We can expect the Redmi 11 Prime 5G to first go official in the global market and then head to India.

For now, none of the specification details of the Redmi 11 Prime have leaked but the smartphone is said to be an upgraded version of the predecessor. In fact, the price could also be slightly higher.

The Redmi 10 Prime comes packed with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with 2,400 X 1,080 pixels resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top, and a 90Hz refresh rate. On the software front, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 custom skin out of the box.

It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC coupled with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB internal storage, further expandable via a microSD card. The phone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. There's a 22.5W adaptor in the box.

In terms of cameras, the Redmi 10 Prime includes a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, the Redmi 10 Prime includes an 8-megapixel sensor on the front.

To recall, the Redmi 10 Prime was launched at a price starting at Rs 12,499 for the 4GB+64GB variant. The top-end 6GB RAM+128GB model was launched at a price of Rs 14,499. However, on mi.com only the base model is listed for Rs 11,499. No details of the pricing of the upcoming Redmi 11 Prime 5G yet, but it could be slightly expensive.