Redmi 11 Prime 5G is coming to India on September 6, key features confirmed

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G will be announced in India on September 6. The company has revealed the launch date via its official Twitter handle. The brand will finally update its budget Redmi Prime series, which usually falls in the Rs 10,000 price range. But, since this is a 5G smartphone, the price could be a little higher than Rs 11,000. Ahead of the official launch, Redmi has revealed a few details of the Redmi 11 Prime smartphone.

The Redmi 11 Prime doesn't have an extraordinary design. The teaser posted by Redmi confirms that the upcoming 5G phone will feature a waterdrop-style notched display. It will come with a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor. It will likely be made available in two colours, including blue and grey.

The teaser also suggests that the device will have support for fast charging. Though, Redmi isn't expected to provide a fast charger in the box. This one doesn't seem to have an audio jack as well as dual speakers too. The budget phone will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. There are no details on the display size and battery. It is expected to sport a 5,000mAh battery, considering one will most likely see the same unit in some of the budget phones.

The smartphone brands offer a 5,000mAh battery as people in the lower segment usually look for a big display and a large battery. The device seems to have flat sides and curved edges. The power and volume buttons are placed on the right side of the smartphone. There is no fingerprint sensor at the back, which means this one could have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. We don't expect Redmi to offer an in-display sensor on a budget smartphone. The rest of the details are currently unknown.

It is being said that the Redmi 11 Prime 5G is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11E 5G phone, which was launched in China in March this year. This seems almost true, considering the design is similar to the one seen in the teaser. Additionally, the features also look similar. So, the new Redmi phone could actually be the Redmi Note 11E 5G, which has a 6.58-inch LCD display, support for 18W fast charge, a 5-megapixel front camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and more.