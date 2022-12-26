Redmi 11 Prime 5G price cut in India, but is it worth buying?

The Redmi 11 Prime seems to have received a price cut in India as the device is available at a lower price on the official website of Xiaomi as well as Amazon. It is a pretty brand-new phone which was launched back in September this year and the device received a price cut way too early. There are chances that the company might just be offering a discount on this phone as the year is ending and several e-commerce platforms are giving offs on some products.

The Redmi 11 Prime is currently available with a starting price of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is now selling for as low as Rs 14,999. Both the variants have received a price cut of Rs 1,000 on different platforms. They were originally announced for Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively.

There is also an additional Rs 1,000 discount on ICICI bank cards, which means that interested buyers will be able to buy the Redmi 11 Prime at an even lower price. But, is the budget Redmi 5G phone worth buying right now? Let's talk about it.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G: Is it worth buying right now?

The Redmi 11 Prime is an an-rounder device that people can consider buying if their budget is restricted and need a 5G phone too. Though, there are a few other options too in a similar price range that one can check out. The Redmi 11 Prime has an average camera and one can buy the Poco M4 5G phone for better camera output.

The Redmi phone is otherwise a capable phone which can handle general tasks quite easily and there won't be any lag or stutter as long as you stick to basics. Games like Call of Duty and Genshin Impact are playable, but stick to lower graphic levels and other gaming settings for a pleasant experience. You either have to compromise on graphics quality or performance. Do keep in mind that this is a budget phone, so don't keep your expectations too high.

The Redmi 11 Prime will work well if you want to use social media apps, multi-tasks, and other general work. It features a 5,000mAh battery, which will give you decent battery life. The result will be based on your usage pattern, so we can't comment on how long this will actually last on a single charge. The 90Hz display on this phone is good enough for content consumption. The design is pretty classic and attractive enough for the price. All-in-all, this is a 5G phone designed for those who want a phone for basic needs.

If you can extend your budget a little more, then I would suggest you wait for the Redmi Note 12 series, which will launch in India on January 5. The device is expected to be priced at around Rs 15,000 in the country.