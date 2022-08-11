Redmi 11 Prime 5G tipped to launch in India soon, here is what you need to know

Xiaomi just recently announced the Redmi K50i smartphone and it is now said to be planning to launch a new budget phone. The Redmi 11 Prime is soon expected to launch in India, according to a report by XiaomiUI. The device will reportedly be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11E 5G, which is already available in China.

Just a few weeks back, the Poco M4 5G was announced in India, which is also a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11E 5G with minor changes. But, this is not surprising. The company has done this in the past as well. Some of the Poco phones have specs similar to a few Redmi phones. The Redmi 11 Prime is reportedly codenamed as 'Light' with model number 22041219I. Here's what to expect from the Redmi 11 Prime 5G.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G: Expected specifications, price in India

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G could come with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display that will likely operate at Full HD+ resolution. The panel is expected to refresh at 90Hz, instead of standard 60Hz. The upcoming Redmi phone will likely run on Android 12 out of the box.

Under the hood, there could be a MediaTek Dimesity 700 chipset under the hood. For photography, we might see a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It could include a 2-megapixel sensor. The handset is also expected to feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Redmi 11 Prime could feature a 5,000mAh battery and the company is expected to provide support for 18W fast charge. On the front, we might see a 5-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.

In India, the upcoming Redmi 11 Prime is expected to be priced at around Rs 12,000. The device will likely be available for purchase via Flipkart and Mi.com. If the company is planning to launch this Redmi phone in India, then we should hear about it in the coming days.

