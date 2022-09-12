Redmi 6A battery explodes killing a woman from NCR, Xiaomi starts probing for the incident

Several incidents of phone battery explosions have been reported in the past but the latest one is as horrific as it can get. As per a tech YouTuber MD Talk YT, his aunt died after a Redmi 6A smartphone battery exploded at night. This is the first time a phone battery explosion allegedly killed someone. Xiaomi was quick at responding to the matter and said it is investigating the cause of the explosion.

The YouTuber said that the woman kept the phone near her pillow at the time of sleeping. And later it exploded. The YouTuber, though, didn't reveal whether the alleged Redmi 6A was damaged earlier or was put on charge at the time of the incident.

The YouTuber took to Twitter to post about the battery explosion incident and tagged the company for clarification. "Hi @RedmiIndia, @manukumarjain, @s_anuj Yesterday in Night my Aunty found dead, she was using Redmi 6A, she was sleeping & she kept the phone near her face on pillow side & after sometime her phone blast. It's a bad time for us. It's a responsibility of a brand to support," he tweeted.

He also shared pictures of the deceased woman lying dead on the bed in a pool of blood. One of the three photos that he shared showed the Redmi 6A completely damaged and burnt.

As we already mentioned, Xiaomi was quick at commenting on the matter and said that they are investigating the cause behind the battery explosion. Responding to the YouTuber, Xiaomi India support page noted, "at Xiaomi India, customer safety is of utmost importance and we take such matters extremely seriously. At this point, our team is trying to get in touch with the affected family, and determine the cause of the incident. We stand with the family in this time of difficulty and hope to support them in any way possible." The company hasn't officially revealed the reason behind battery explosion yet. Once they do so, we will update the story.

Following the horrific incident, the YouTuber urged the Indian government and smartphone manufacturers to establish strict safety regulations for mobile devices that will prevent similar incidents from happening in the future. "And aggrieved family has asked government /mobile manufacturers to implement robust safety standards and conduct thorough testing before releasing a phone so that people do not suffer and lose their lives @cmohry @jagograhakjago," he noted in the following tweet.

Well, this isn't the first time that a phone battery exploded. A couple of months ago, we reported another incident of an alleged OnePlus Nord 2 model exploding wherein the phone exploded while the user was on a call. The explosion led to several burn injuries on his face.