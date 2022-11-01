Redmi 6A can be purchased for Rs 3,999 during Mi Clearance sale: Here is how you can claim the deal 

Getting a smartphone under Rs 5000 in India is unlikely but definitely not possible. With Mi's clearance sale, buyers can get smartphones for as low as Rs 3999. The website lists most phones under Rs 6000 in India. However, the newly-launched Redmi phones are not part of the sale. So do not expect to get the Prime or other devices to be available under Rs 6000. Some of the phones that are available at half their prices include the Redmi 6A, the Redmi Y3, the Redmi Note 7 Pro among others.

Redmi 6A for Rs 3999?

The Redmi 6A, which is a budget phone by the company, is available at its lowest price ever. The Redmi 6A, which was originally priced at Rs 6999, is now available for Rs 3999. The special price is applicable only during the Mi Clearance sale. It is important to note that the Redmi 6A is an entry-level phone with very basic features. It is powered by a Helio A22 Processor coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

It can be a good secondary phone if you have multiple SIM cards. The phone has decent camera specs and is an absolute steal at Rs 3999. However, there is no warranty on the phones purchased at a discount. The users will also get limited after-sales services. So this is a major factor that you should take note of before buying the Redmi 6A at a discounted price.

If you do not wish to spend a lot on phones or are looking for phones for grandparents at affordable rates, the Mi clearance sale has a lot of options that might interest you. The older Note series such as the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 will be available under Rs 6000. The Redmi Note 4, Redmi Y1 Lite and Redmi Y2 are all available under Rs 5000.

On a related note, Redmi is all set to launch the Note 12 series in India. The Note 12 series is already official in China and the company is now planning to bring the Note 12 Pro Plus to India. The Note 12 series includes Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition.

