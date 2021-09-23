Redmi 9 Activ budget smartphone announced, to go on sale in India tomorrow

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has announced a new smartphone in India by the name of Redmi 9 Activ. The device comes as a new variant for the Redmi 9 that already retails in the country, and is set to go on sale tomorrow, i.e. Friday, September 24.

The Redmi 9 Activ was only recently hinted at in a new round of speculations and Xiaomi has confirmed its existence within no time of the leak circulating on the internet. In a new tweet, the company announced the new Redmi smartphone, hinting at an increased memory on the device, vis-a-vis the vanilla Redmi 9.

Not many details have been shared in the tweet. Though much about the new Redmi 9 Activ has been revealed in an Amazon listing that went up simultaneously with Redmi India's tweet. The listing shows everything about the new Redmi phone in detail, including its processor, display, camera module and more.

Most of these specifications are in line with the ones seen on the Redmi 9. The only difference is that the Redmi 9 Activ seems to come with more RAM onboard. There are also new Metallic Purple and Coral Green colour options available now. Here is a look at everything else that the Redmi 9 Activ comes with

Redmi 9 Activ specifications

From what has been revealed so far in the Amazon listing, the Redmi 9 Activ will come with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor that is clocked up to 2.3GHz. It will come in two memory options, one of which will offer 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while the other will come with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The phone will be backed by a 5000mAh battery and will ship with MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box. It will feature a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a dual-camera setup with LED flash, a 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The listed connectivity options show USB Type-C support, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an Infrared remote functionality.

Redmi 9 Activ sale date

As mentioned, Redmi India has announced a September 24 sale date for the Redmi 9 Activ. The tweet by the company shows that the phone will be available on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Mi Studio. There is no word on the price of the Redmi 9 Activ yet.

There will be three colour options on sale - Carbon Black, Coral Green, and Metallic Purple. The sale will start at 12 pm on the above-mentioned channels.