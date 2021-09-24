Redmi 9 Activ launched: Key specifications, features, India price, and everything we know so far

Redmi's new affordable smartphone Redmi 9 Activ, has been launched in the country. The smartphone is the latest addition to the brand Redmi 9 lineup. Amazon India has created a dedicated page for Redmi 9 Activ that will go on sale tomorrow, i.e. 24th September 12 PM.

The smartphone follows the same design language as the Redmi 9. It gets a square camera module on the rear and a water-drop notch display on the front. Redmi 9 Activ will be offered in Carbon Black, Coral Green, and Metallic Purple colour options. As far as the hardware is concerned, the device gets a 6.53 inch IPS LCD panel. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC powers this device. The chipset is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The Redmi 9 Activ sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Redmi has put a 5000mAh battery on this device. Here's everything you need to know about the Redmi 9 Activ.

Redmi 9 Activ: Key specifications and features

--The Redmi 9 Activ appears to feature a similar design to the Redmi 9. However, it will be offered in separate colour options, including Carbon Black, Coral Green, and Metallic Purple colour options. The device has a square camera module on the rear with an LED flash. Whereas on the front, it gets a dew-drop notch display. The device also features a 3.5mm audio jack, a capacitive fingerprint scanner and an IR blaster.

Redmi 9 Activ sale teaser

--The Redmi 9 Activ features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek's Helio G35 SoC clocked at 2.3GHz. The device is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

--In the camera department, the Redmi 9 Activ sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens. Whereas on the front, it gets a 5-megapixel shooter for selfies.

--The Redmi 9 Activ runs MIUI 12 out of the box. A 5000mAh battery powers this device which is claimed to provide 30hrs of video playback. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Type-C, 3.5mm jack, WiFi and more.

Redmi 9 Activ availability and India Price

Redmi 9 Activ will be available on the Amazon India website, Mi.com and Mi Home stores starting tomorrow. The price of the device will be revealed tomorrow, but we are guessing it will be made available under Rs 10,000.